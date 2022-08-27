Mann is 2-0, Hillcrest tops Greer

It’s another week of high school football in South Carolina. And it’s about wrapped up, but Carolina and Woodmont will finish their games on Saturday. Mann is 2-0 first the time since 2011, which is the last time the Patriots made the playoffs. Hillcrest hung 62 points on Greer to beat the Yellow Jackets for the first time in school history and Bennett Judy broke his own passing record.

Check out a roundup of all the action below from Week 1 of the high school football season in the Greenville area:

FINAL SCORES

Hillcrest 62, Greer 14:

J.L. Mann 14, Riverside 7:

T.L. Hanna 36, Greenville 29:

Mauldin 20, Boiling Springs 7:

Christ Church 41, Southside 14:

Pendleton 34, Eastside 8:

Wade Hampton 49, Travelers Rest 28

Charlotte Christian 52, Southside Christian 28:

Woodruff 31, Fountain Inn 0:

BEING FINISHED SATURDAY:

Carolina 22, West-Oak 0 — :41 2nd quarter when delayed

Woodmont 32, Walhalla 16 — 4:09 2nd Quarter when delayed

Joe Dandron covers high school sports for The Greenville News.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Greenville high school football roundup, scores in Upstate Week 1