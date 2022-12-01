‘Manifest’ Tops Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart After Season 4 Debut – The Hamden Journal

Netflix shut out all of its competitors from the Top 10 spots on Nielsen’s overall U.S. streaming chart the week of October 31 to November 6.

The first half of Manifest Season 4 dropped on the streamer on November 4, leading the title to secure the No. 1 spot with 1.37B minutes viewed. The fourth season was already proclaimed a success by the streamer, which put its debut week tally at 57.1M hours viewed by the company’s own measurements. There’s no word yet on when the second half of Season 4 will land Netflix.

Love is Blind gave the supernatural drama a run for its money though, coming in at No. 2 with 1.22B minutes viewed that week after premiering its third season.

Steven Moffat’s four-episode series Inside Man also debuted on Netflix the same week, after first airing on BBC One in September. That made it to No. 3 with 892M minutes viewed.

As always, there were plenty of programs on the list that didn’t debut the week of October 31. Cocomelon was once again on the list, this time at No. 4 with 862M minutes viewed. Enola Holmes 2 was the only film in the Top 10 for that week.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and From Scratch were also new titles to make it on the list at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively. The lineup was rounded out by NCIS, The Blacklist, and Gilmore Girls.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: