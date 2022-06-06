‘Manifest’ Season 4 Coming To Netflix This Year; First Look At Final Installment, Which Is Split Into 2 Parts

It’s almost time for takeoff; it appears season 4 of Manifest will finally debut on Netflix this fall.

The super-sized fourth and final season of the Jeff Rake drama will be released in two parts consisting of 10 episodes each. Rake has lots of burning questions to answer — an opportunity he lost in June of 2021 when NBC abruptly axed the show after its third season. There was no time to craft a proper finale, and now Rake finally has that opportunity.

Here’s the official description for the final season: “When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years — and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible in this emotionally rich, unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart, and destiny.”

Manifest got a new lease on life last summer after reruns of the show successfully streamed on Netflix and brought in a whole new fan base. Fans also took to social media — egged on by Rake — and demanded a fourth season. That led to both Netflix and NBC/Peacock expressing interest in picking up the show, with Netflix quickly emerging as the top contender because it offered more episodes at a higher license fee.

The series is from Jeff Rake Productions and Compari Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television. Rake executive produces with Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine and Len Goldstein.

