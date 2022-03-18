Mandy Moore’s new music video includes ‘This Is Us’ cast and her new baby

Fans just got a front row seat to Mandy Moore’s home life.

The actor and singer released the endearing video for her latest single, “In Real Life,” which features her “This Is Us” colleagues and candid moments with husband Taylor Goldsmith and their adorable 1-year-old son, Gus.

Moore’s family and the cast of the hit NBC show — Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson, Sterling K. Brown, Chris Sullivan, Justin Hartley and Jon Huertas ­­­— aren’t the only familiar faces featured in the visual. Hilary Duff, Tess Holiday, Skylar Astin, Amanda Kloots, Ashley Streicher and Wilmer Valderrama, among others, are also included in home movie-style clips of them spending time with their family, friends and pets.

In a press release, Moore shared that the sentimental song was inspired by her baby boy. She and Goldsmith welcomed him in February 2021.

“I started writing this song while I was still pregnant with my son Gus, but didn’t end up finishing it until after he arrived. In a way it speaks to every cliché about becoming a parent: all the lights get turned on, everything crystallizes in a way that you never could have imagined,” she expressed in a statement. “Before Gus was born, my life was completely about me, and not necessarily even in a selfish sense — you just put one foot in front of the other and make your way through the world, and hopefully try to be the best version of yourself.”

She added that everything changed when “this person enters the equation, and all that gets turned on its head. I wanted to write something that distills all that down, and also acknowledges that this is the most important role that I’ll ever play in my life.”

“In Real Life” is title track for her upcoming album, which will be released on May 13. As “This Is Us” wraps its sixth and final season, Moore doesn’t plan on taking a break, as she heads out on tour this summer.

Her “In Real Life” concerts kick off on June 10 in Atlanta and wrap in Rhode Island on July 24.

While Moore has been eager to get back on the road, she previously told TODAY that she wasn’t “emotionally ready” to say goodbye to “This Is Us.”

“I don’t think that I’m emotionally ready to accept that this is the end,” Moore, who portrays Rebecca Pearson, said. “This is the best job I’ve ever had and the fact that I won’t be with this work family anymore, it’s devastating. It’s heartbreaking for us, too.”

The “This Is Us” cast aren’t just colleagues, they’re good friends too — as one can see from Moore’s music video. During NBC’s Scripted Press Day in February, Moore touched on the close bond they’ve formed over the last years.

“I get to look in the eyes of these extraordinary people, like Justin and Chrissy and John and Sterling and I get the honor and privilege of seeing these words and I have this relationship with everyone,” she said. “We’re truly a family. And so, in that sense, it’s like there’s such an ease to it of just being able to look at each of them and tell them the truth of what these words really are.”