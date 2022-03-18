Mandy Moore and Her Celeb Friends Show Their ‘Real Life’ in Sweet Video

Processed with VSCO with fp1 preset – Credit: Jenna Jones*

Mandy Moore showcases the sweet moments of what happens “In Real Life” in the celeb-filled video for her forthcoming album‘s title track.

As the sweet, uplifting track plays, the video shows clips of Moore spending quality time with her husband Taylor Goldsmith and their son Gus. The video is laced with selfie videos of her celebrity friends — from Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff brushing their teeth to Chrissy Metz being on set of their show This Is Us — going about their day-to-day lives.

“I started writing this song while I was still pregnant with my son Gus, but didn’t end up finishing it until after he arrived. In a way it speaks to every cliché about becoming a parent: All the lights get turned on, everything crystallizes in a way that you never could have imagined,” Moore said in a statement. “Before Gus was born, my life was completely about me, and not necessarily even in a selfish sense — you just put one foot in front of the other and make your way through the world, and hopefully try to be the best version of yourself. But then this person enters the equation, and all that gets turned on its head.”

Moore said her song “distills all that down, and also acknowledges that this is the most important role that I’ll ever play in my life.” (On the track, she sings, “I’ve been seeing friends of mine in real life/Going through the motions/Spinning wheels, spinning their wheels/Everything is happening in real time/Rising tide is nipping at my heels.”

Among the celebrities to make appearances are Wilmer and Christian Valderrama, Amanda Kloots, Karamo Brown, Seth Martin, Thomas Dawson, Tess Holiday, Sterling K. Brown, Chris Sullivan, and Justin Hartley.

Moore is set to release her first album In Real Life, her first album in 10 years, on May 13. “So much of this record came from future-tripping on the next chapter of my life and what it might look like: What parenthood would feel like, how it would change everything, and all the excitement and trepidation that comes with that,” Moore said in a statement.

