‘Mandalorian’, ‘Swingers’ Actor, New Orleans Club Owner Was 51 – The Hamden Journal

Rio Hackford, an actor whose credits include The Mandalorian, Swingers and Treme who also owned a popular club in New Orleans and was Taylor Hackford’s son, has died. He was 51.

He died Thursday in Huntington Beach, CA, after an undisclosed illness. His stepmother Helen Mirren and friend D.V. DeVincentis posted remembrances on social media (see them below).

From left: Taylor Hackford, Helen Mirren, Rio Hackford, Alex Hackford at ceremony for Mirren’s Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013

Along with his 30-year screen career, Hackford owned the NOLA club One Eyed Jacks, which was featured in the David Simon-created HBO series Treme. Hackford recurred on the show as Toby, an old friend of Steve Zahn’s David McAlary who worked at a local record store.

Born on June 28, 1970, in Los Angeles, Hackford got his big-screen start in the early 1990s with small roles in such films as Exit to Eden, Double Dragon and Strange Days before landing the role of Skully in Swingers, the 1994 Doug Liman dramedy that starred Vince Vaughn, Jon Favreau, Heather Graham and Ron Livingston.

Hackford continued to work mostly in film through the 2000s, appearing in pics including Strange Days, Treasure Island, Raising Helen, Fred Claus and Jonah Hex. By the mid-2010s and after Treme, he mostly focused on TV roles in Underground, The O.J. Simpson Trial: American Crime Story and as IG-11 Performance Artist/Riot Mar in multiple episodes of Favreau’s Disney+ Star Wars spinoff series The Mandalorian.

He also had a role in the recent Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy.

Along with his father and stepmother, Hackford is survived by his wife, Libby Grace; two children; a brother, and a brother, Alex Hackford.