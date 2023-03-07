‘Mandalorian’ and ‘Boba Fett’ go retro for latest action figure lineup (exclusive)

A look at the line of products from Hasbro’s new Mandalorian-themed line of Star Wars retro figures. (Photos: Hasbro)

Everything new is old again. To celebrate the return The Mandalorian, Hasbro is adding a slew of characters from that hit Disney+ series to its popular collection of Star Wars retro figures that evoke the vibe from the franchise’s old Kenner days. Yahoo Entertainment has your exclusive first look at these Mando Mania collectibles, which are blasting onto shelves this fall for $11.99 each. (Check out the full line in the GIF above.)

Naturally, Mando himself — Din Djarin — leads off the seven-figure collection in a figure inspired by his two-episode appearance in The Book of Boba Fett. In addition to his plaster, Mando also comes equipped with the Darksaber… a weapon that you’ll be hearing a lot about in Season 3.

Star Wars Retro Collection: The Mandalorian (Photo: Hasbro)

And where the Mandalorian goes, Grogu is sure to follow. This retro replica comes with a Baby Yoda-sized backpack so the the pint-sized Force wielder can travel near and far without wearing out his tiny feet.

Grogu comes with a backpack that fits onto other figures and a traveling snack. (Photo: Hasbro)

Din Djarin might keep that helmet on at all times, but bounty hunter-turned-Tatooine crime boss, Boba Fett, is able to breath easy without his metallic head covering. Hasbro’s retro Boba figure depicts his post-Sarlacc period period as a Tusken Raider when he was pulling off great train robberies alongside Luke’s old nemeses.

Star Wars Retro Collection: Boba Fett (Dune Sea) (Photo: Courtesy of Hasbro)

Additional figures in Hasbro’s retro Mandalorian collection include Fennec Shand, Cad Bane, a Tusken Warrior and the ferocious Wookiee Krrsantan (see below). This is the way… you can celebrate the past and future of the Star Wars franchise in seven awesome acton figures.

Fennec Shand (Photo: Hasbro)

Cad Bane (Photo: Hasbro)

Tusken Warrior (Photo: Hasbro)

Krrsantan (Photo: Hasbro)

Hasbro’s Star Wars Retro Collection Mandalorian figures will be available this fall at most major retailers.