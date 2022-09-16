‘Manchurian Candidate’, ‘Ocean’s 11’ Actor Was 94 – The Hamden Journal

Henry Silva, who starred in Johnny Cool, fought Frank Sinatra in The Manchurian Candidate and was one of Sinatra’s fellow thieves in Ocean’s 11, among dozens of screen roles spanning a half-century, died Wednesday of natural causes at the Motion Picture and Television Fund Hospital in Woodland Hills, CA. He was 94.

An actor whose distinctive face often led to typecasting as the heavy, his 130-plus film and TV credits also include The Bravados, starring Gregory Peck (1958); Cinderfella, with Jerry Lewis (1960); the Rat Pack-led Western Sergeants 3 (1962); Buck Rogers in the 25th Century (1979); Sharkey’s Machine (1981) and Cannonball Run II (1982) with Burt Reynolds; Warren Beatty’s Dick Tracy (1990); and Jim Jarmusch’s Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai with Forest Whitaker (1999).

Along with the title role opposite Elizabeth Montgomery in Johnny Cool (1963), Silva also starred in pics including The Return of Mr. Moto (1965), spaghetti Western The Hills Run Red (1966), Frame Up (1968) and the World War II thriller Probability Zero (1969), The Boss (1973), Kidnap (1974) and The Manhunt (1975).

He also was a familiar presence on TV, guesting on such classic series as Hawaii Five-O, Mission: Impossible, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, The Outer Limits, Night Gallery, The F.B.I., Dr. Kildare, Wagon Train, The High Chaparral, It Takes a Thief and The Streets of San Francisco.

But Silva might be best known for his key role in John Frankenheimer’s classic political thriller The Manchurian Candidate. He played a houseboy named who doubled as a communist spy. His character, Chunjin, was attacked by Sinatra’s Marco in a brutal, intense, 90-second fight scene.

