Manchin ‘saving’ Biden with Build Back Better opposition

Former President Donald Trump has said moderate Sen. Joe Manchin is “saving” President Biden “from himself” by opposing the Build Back Better Act, which the 45th president claimed would “blow this country up.”

Trump told Fox News this week that if congressional Democrats manage to succeed in passing the sweeping social spending legislation, the result would be “a total disaster.”

“I think he’s saving Biden, because if they ever got that passed, this country would be a total disaster,” he said of Manchin (D-WV). “Already, inflation is so bad, it’s at a level that nobody’s really seen — nobody remembers for so long — Jimmy Carter was there, but I think this will end up being far worse than Jimmy Carter.”

“I think that Manchin is actually helping Biden from himself,” Trump added, “because, if you look at it, and you look at what was potentially going to be passed — and I’m not saying it won’t, maybe he’ll change his mind — but it would blow this country up, with inflation and with other problems.”

The former president spoke just days after Manchin effectively killed the $2 trillion legislation during a “Fox News Sunday” interview, citing inflation, the spiking national debt and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate Democratic leaders need every member of their conference to be on board with the measure to force it through the 50-50 Senate and send it to Biden’s desk through reconciliation.

Trump told Fox News this week that passing the bill “would blow this country up.” Fox News

However, Manchin and fellow moderate Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) objected to key provisions of the bill and engaged in months-long negotiations with the White House in an effort to shape the measure into a form that could pass the Senate.

One day after announcing his formal opposition to Build Back Better, Manchin accused White House staff of driving him to his “wit’s end.”

“It is not the president. This is staff,” the lawmaker told home-state radio host Hoppy Kercheval in a Monday interview. “And they drove some things, and they put some things out, that were absolutely inexcusable. They know what it is.”

Several Republicans have urged Manchin to switch parties after his progressive colleagues blasted him for opposing the bill.

“I would like to hope that there are still Democrats that feel like I do. I’m fiscally responsible and socially compassionate,” Manchin told Kercheval on Monday. “Now, if there’s no Democrats like that, then they’ll have to push me wherever they want me.”

Biden has expressed a desire to continue working with Manchin to get the legislation passed. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

A source close to Manchin told The Post on Tuesday they have “never heard him discuss it and it’s highly unlikely” that he would switch parties.

On Tuesday, Biden remained positive that he could work with the West Virginian, telling reporters, “Senator Manchin and I are going to get something done.”