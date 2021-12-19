Manchin a ‘no’ vote on Biden’s Build Back Better plan

Sen. Joe Manchin, a critical vote in the narrowly divided Senate, dealt a stunning blow to President Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better social spending plan with his announcement that he is a “no” vote on the package.

“I’ve always said this, Bret, if I can’t go home and explain to the people of West Virginia why I can’t vote for and I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t. I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there,” Manchin told host Bret Baier on “Fox News Sunday.”

“You’re done?” Baier asked. “This is a no?”

”This is a no on this piece of legislation. I have tried everything I know to do,” Manchin responded, pointing out that he has already informed President Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of his intent.

The Biden administration negotiated with Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) for months to get them on board with the legislation.

But Manchin opposed many of the spending package’s initiatives, including the expansion of the federal child tax credit.

He also expressed his concerns over how the massive spending in Build Back Better would fuel an already skyrocketing inflation rate, which has hit a 39-year high, and affect his constituents in the Mountain State.

Adding to that is the Omicron variant that is causing cases of coronavirus to surge again in the US and the $29 trillion federal debt.

“And the president has worked diligently. He’s been wonderful to work with. He knows I’ve had concerns and the problems I’ve had and and, you know, the thing that we should all be directing our attention towards the variant, a Covid that we have coming back at us in so many different aspects in different ways, it’s affecting our lives again,” Manchin said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who has been shepherding the bill in his role as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, said he wants a vote on the spending package, saying Manchin owes the people in West Virginia an explanation.

“If he doesn’t have the courage to do the right thing for the working families of West Virginia and America, let him vote no in front of the whole world.” Sanders said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

The White House last Friday, acknowledging opposition to the package, punted trying to get Senate approval until after the first of the year.

“The president wants to see this move forward — I think you saw in his statement — early next year,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters .

Psaki also insisted Friday that it was “absolutely our plan” to pass the bill, known as the Build Back Better Act, before the November 2022 midterm elections — in which Republicans are heavily favored to regain control of Congress.

“The president wants to see this move forward,” the press secretary said. “It’s a priority for him as soon as Congress returns” from its holiday break.