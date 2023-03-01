Manchester United vs West Ham United, FA Cup live: score and latest updates

Manchester United’s Dutch striker Wout Weghorst warms up during the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Manchester United and West Ham at Old Trafford – Getty Images/Lindsey Parnaby

Lindelof and Antonio going at it

Lindelof and Antonio

9 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 0

Good work from Benrahma who wriggles free from his man in midfield. He releases the ball to Antonio on the right who tries to fire one into the box, but it’s cleared away.

6 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 0

Inventive from Garnacho, who cuts in from the left flank, and fires a cross in, but no-one is there.

Seconds later, Sabitzer has gone for a screamer from outside of the box, the ball padded down ahead of him by Weghorst. Areola makes a strong save, diving down to his right to deny the Austrian.

4 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 0

Antonio tries to knock it around Maguire and go round the back of him, but Harry’s easily dealing with that. Antonio didn’t sort his feet out quick enough.

3 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 0

A tepid start at Old Trafford, not much to comment on so far. Benrahma’s tried to get past Dalot down West Ham’s left flank, but he’s overrun it out for a goal kick.

Kick off

West Ham get us under way.

Michael Salisbury is the man in the middle this evening.

A moment of applause

For John Motson, who passed away last week.

David De Gea

Is given an honour for making 181 clean sheets for Man Utd, breaking the club record.

David De Gea

Out comes the Carabao Cup

Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes show off Manchester United’s first trophy in six years.

Carabao Cup

Erik ten Hag relishing fixture congestion chaos as Manchester United chase quadruple

Erik ten Hag has welcomed Manchester United’s relentless schedule – by insisting nothing infuses “ambitious” players with energy like the pursuit of multiple trophies.

United have already played 40 games this season – one fewer than Aston Villa, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Everton are due to face in the entirety of this campaign.

Having secured their first trophy for six years with Sunday’s League Cup triumph over Newcastle United at Wembley, United could play a further 25 matches this season if they progress to the finals of the FA Cup and Europa League.

Read James Ducker’s report.

This is the one

From the Stone Roses blasts out of the speakers at Old Trafford.

Meaning only one thing: the players will be out imminently.

Marcus Rashford

Starts on the bench tonight.

Marcus Rashford

Declan Rice

Declan Rice

David Moyes speaks with ITV Sport

When you get that momentum and belief, it makes it difficult no matter who you play. We were very close in the league here just a few months ago. I hope we can go one better and beat them. I think the biggest thing for me is we want to go and give them a game. We’ve got to try to be positive and progressive in our play. The performance is always important, but in a game like tonight, it’s the result that matters.

The two teams

Man Utd XI: de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Sabitzer, McTominay, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho, Weghorst

Subs: Martinez, Rashford, Fred, Casemiro, Varane, Heaton, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, Elanga

West Ham XI: Areola, Johnson, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Emerson Palmieri, Soucek, Rice, Lucas Paqueta, Fornals, Antonio, Benrahma

Subs: Cresswell, Scamacca, Downes, Bowen, Kehrer, Anang, Swyer, Mubama

Old Trafford ready for another FA Cup tie between these clubs

By Rob Bagchi

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the FA Cup fifth round tie between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford. Readers of a certain vintage may remember some classic Cup ties between the two: Norman Whiteside’s ‘perfect’ hat-trick in 1985, the year he won the the Cup by beating Neville Southall with his beautiful bender, 1986’s fifth round replay when Ray Tonka Stewart and Geoff Pike scored in a 2-0 victory as the wheels feel off a season that had begun at a sprint for Ron Atkinson’s Man Utd, Paolo Di Canio’s cheek and brilliance in 2001’s 1-0 win and Marcus Rashford’s performance during his stunning rise to prominence in 2016’s away victory en route to winning the Cup at Wembley as the club were preparing to do the dirty on Louis van Gaal.

They also met two years ago in a dreary match that Scott McTominay won in extra-time but the fillip of parading the League Cup they won on Sunday should stir both sides up to put on a show. West Ham played well on Saturday with a back four and a more attacking set-up in midfield, hammering Nottingham Forest. It would be good for David Moyes, and his standing with West Ham fans, to persevere with that approach tonight if only to hone it for Saturday’s trip to Brighton when the last thing they would want to watch is a reversion to caution and pragmatism.

Erik ten Hag has been rotating his defenders and right wingers over the past few weeks and may give starts to Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Alejandro Garnacho and/or Jadon Sancho. Luke Shaw, Fred and Anthony Martial were rated as very doubtful at yesterday’s press conference.

West Ham’s Lukasz Fabianski fractured his eye socket and cheekbone in Saturday’s collision with Forest’s Felipe and will be out for a while. Vladimir Coufal may be back at the weekend but was ruled out of this match while Maxwel Cornet is closing in on a return from last October’s calf injury but isn’t ready.