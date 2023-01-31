Manchester United midfielder set for lengthy absence

(Getty Images)

Christian Eriksen will be out for three months with the ankle injury sustained against Reading on Saturday.

Manchester United will be without the midfielder, who was hurt in a shocking challenge by Reading striker Andy Carroll, until late April or early May.

It means Eriksen will miss the Carabao Cup final, if United reach it, and their Europa League tie against Barcelona, though the Premier League club are hopeful he could be back before the end of the season.

Eriksen has made 33 appearances since joining United on a free transfer from Brentford last summer, scoring two goals.

The former Tottenham and Inter Milan player has seven assists in the Premier League, putting him behind only Kevin de Bruyne, and has formed a fine partnership with Casemiro at the heart of Erik ten Hag’s team.