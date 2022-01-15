Manchester City vs Chelsea, live! How to watch, stream link, score, updates

Manchester City vs Chelsea is a massive game in the Premier League title race on Saturday (watch live, 7:30am ET on Peacock Premium) as two heavyweights collide at the Etihad Stadium.

This will be epic.

Pep Guardiola’s boys are on fire right now and have won 11 games on the spin in the Premier League, moving them 10 points clear atop the table. Chelsea sit in second and this is a huge opportunity for City to deal Chelsea’s title hopes a hammer blow, while also making it very tough for third-place Liverpool too. Guardiola rotated his side expertly over the festive period and injuries have been fairly kind to City. Defensively they continue to excel and they have so many options in attacking midfield that everyone has stopped talking about them signing a central striker. For now. City have struggled against Chelsea as they lost three times in a row to Thomas Tuchel’s side at the end of last season. However, they did beat them comfortably at Stamford Bridge earlier this season and will be the red-hot favorites heading into this game.

As for Chelsea, Tuchel will take confidence from the FA Cup, PL and UEFA Champions League final wins against City at the end of last season, but he knows this will be their toughest test left in the league. The Blues are in the League Cup final and their confidence, and defensive stability, is starting to return. The Romelu Lukaku situation is now sorted out and everyone has moved on, and this feels like a pivotal game in Chelsea’s season. Win and they could challenge for the title, like many (including yours truly) tipped them to do at the start of the campaign. Lose? Well, that is pretty much goodnight Vienna for their title dreams. What a game this should be as Chelsea’s defensive juggernaut tries to halt City’s slick attack in a real clash of styles.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Chelsea.

Manchester City team news, lineups

John Stones replaces Ruben Dias in the starting lineup, while Phil Foden and Jack Grealish both start. Aside from Riyad Mahrez being away on AFCON duty, the rest of the starting lineup is as expected for City.

Chelsea injury news, lineup options

The Blues have Ben Chilwell out for the season after his ACL injury and Reece James is set to miss plenty of time with a hamstring problem. That leaves Thomas Tuchel short at wing-back but Cesar Azpilicueta will line up on the right and Marcos Alonso on the left. Andreas Christensen is out after a positive COVID-19 test. The only other issues are Edouard Mendy being at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, so Kepa starts in goal, while Trevoh Chalobah is out with a hamstring issue so Malang Sarr starts at center back once again. USMNT star Christian Pulisic starts ahead of Mason Mount and Timo Werner in attack.

