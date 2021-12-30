Man with TikTok ‘hit list’ including Biden, Fauci arrested

A heavily armed California man was arrested during a traffic stop in Iowa after cops discovered a “hit list” including the names of President Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, officials said.

Kuachua Brillion Xiong, 25, a recently fired grocery store clerk from Merced, was stopped for driving aggressively on Interstate 80 in Cass County on Dec. 21, according to a probable cause statement.

In his vehicle, Sheriff’s Sgt. Tyler Shiels found an AR-15-style assault rifle, ammunition, loaded magazines, body armor, medical kits and a grappling hook, Secret Service Agent Justin Larson said in the criminal complaint.

Xiong, who had the White House address on a GPS device, said he was on his way to “combat evil demons,” officials said.

Recently fired grocery store clerk Kuachua Brillion Xiong was arrested at a traffic stop in Iowa on his way to the White House. Arellano, Juan

Xiong’s “hit list,” which was compiled from TikTok videos, also included the names of former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, as well as Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, the feds said.

He allegedly found a “weak spot” to gain access into the White House by climbing over a fence using the grappling hook – and said he would kill the president unless he complied with his unspecified demands.

“When concluding the interview, Xiong stated that nothing would stop him from carrying out his plan of gaining access to the White House and killing the persons on his ‘hit list,’” the complaint said.

“He added that if released from custody he would immediately resume traveling to the White House in Washington, DC and ‘do whatever it takes to complete his plan,’” the document said.

Police also found money in his car that was “earmarked” for his funeral, though he told them he was not suicidal and planned to use his weapons to defend himself.

Xiong allowed investigators to gain access to his cellphone to corroborate his statements, according to the feds.

Kuachua Brillion Xiong had a TikTok hit list that included President Biden and other political figures. He told police he was on his way to the White House to “combat evil demons.” AP

Kuachua Brillion Xiong’s hit list also included Dr. Anthony Fauci and Mark Zuckerberg. He was charged with making criminal threats against a former president. AP

“Investigators found detailed notes within Xiong’s calendar and notes applications, including entries for ‘Survive supplies’ on October 19th, ‘Safe life defense order’ (body armor) on October 19th, ‘Safe life fed defense’ on October 22nd, ‘Rifle pickup’ on October 29th, ‘Silencer order’ on November 5th, and ‘Save USA’ on November 20th, 21st, and 27th,” according to the complaint.

Xiong, who was charged with making criminal threats against a former president, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.