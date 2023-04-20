Man wins lottery for third time in a year using same numbers

They say good things come in threes.

A Maryland man continued his lucky streak last week when he used the same combination of numbers to win his third $50,000 lottery jackpot in less than a year.

The 52-year-old man returned to Lottery headquarters this week to claim his latest cash prize after winning in the April 13 midday drawing.

He placed a $1 straight bet on the number 48548 — which is the same number he played on two separate tickets bought for the May 18, 2022 midday drawing that won him $100,000 combined.

“It hit last year and it hit again,” the man told Maryland Lottery officials.

“My wife said, ‘Let’s play this number’ and we keep winning with it.”

The man used the same numbers most recently when he played Pick 5 after visiting Big Mouth Beer, Wine and Liquor on Crain Highway in Waldorf.





The Maryland man, who chose to use the anonymous nickname “Big Winner” says he and his wife plan to take a much-needed vacation with his most recent winnings. Maryland lottery

The Charles County man told lottery officials he believes most winners stop playing after their lucky number is drawn and incorrectly think their number will never hit again.

He asked to share his story with the Maryland Lottery anonymously under the nickname “Big Winner.”

“Big Winner” has continued playing Pick 5 since his first win — and says he still plans to play again.

“I play the Lottery all the time. You never know. You can’t win if you are not in it,” he said.

“Big Winner,” who works as a truck driver, said he and his wife will likely use his latest winnings to take a much-needed vacation.

In addition to Pick 5, the lucky man said he also enjoys playing the Lottery’s Racetrax game.

The retailer that sold the lucky ticket will also take home a prize.

After selling his $50,000 winning Pick 5 ticket, Big Mouth Beer, Wine and Liquor will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery.