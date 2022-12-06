Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker gets 21 years in prison

The man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and swiped her two French bulldogs was handed a 21-year prison sentence Monday, Los Angeles prosecutors said.

James Howard Jackson pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder as part of the violent robbery of the two of the singer’s French bulldogs, a breed of dog that can be worth in the thousands of dollars, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He was one of three men involved in the heist that badly injured dog walker Ryan Fischer, authorities have said, with the connection to the world famous pop star apparently just a coincidence.

Jackson and others traveled around Hollywood, the city of West Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley on Feb. 24, 2021 searching for the lucrative pets, prosecutors previously said.

When they spotted Fischer with Lady Gaga’s three pets, Jackson and one of the other perps attacked him during the robbery near the famed Sunset Boulevard, authorities said. Video of the incident showed a white sedan roll up and two men jump out and struggle with the dog walker before a single shot was fired.

Two of the three dogs were taken as Fischer yelled for help.

Jackson shot Ryan Fischer during the robbery near Sunset Boulevard. Instagram

According to authorities, the suspects didn’t know that Fischer had Lady Gaga’s pets and targeted him due to the breed. TMZ / BACKGRID

The dogs were returned several days later by a woman who was later charged in connection to the crime. KGC-146/STAR MAX/IPx

“Oh, my God! I’ve been shot!” Fischer could be heard screaming that was caught on a nearby doorbell camera. He additionally yelled “Help me!” and “I’m bleeding out from my chest” in the harrowing scene.

Fischer spoke out about the attack days later on social media, saying he had a “very close call with death” with a photo of him in a hospital bed.

The stolen dogs, named Koji and Gustav, were returned days later by Jennifer McBride who was also charged in the heist.

Lady Gaga, following the robbery, offered a $500,000 reward for the dogs’ return and vowed no questions would be asked.

Fischer said the ordeal was a “very close call with death.”

James Howard Jackson was sentenced to 21 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stealing her French bulldogs last year. U.S. Marshals Service via AP, File

“The plea agreement holds Mr. Jackson accountable for perpetrating a coldhearted violent act and provides justice for our victim,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Jackson was actually mistakenly let out of a Los Angeles jail in April due to a clerical error before he was recaptured nearly four months later in August.

Earlier this year, the other men involved — Jaylin White and Lafayette Whaley — pleaded no contest to robbery.

Harold White, charged after the fact along with McBride, pleaded no contest Monday to a count of ex-convict in possession of a gun and will be sentenced at a later date.