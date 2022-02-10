Man who considered sex trafficking ‘family business’ given 25 years in prison

A convicted sex trafficker who considering pimping a “family business” and forced women to have sex with dozens of men a day was given 25 years in prison Thursday during a dramatic sentencing hearing at Brooklyn federal court.

Francisco Melendez-Perez, 27, and five of his family members ran a Mexican sex trafficking ring for at least a decade where they’d convince women and young girls to come with them to the United States for a better life and then force them into prostitution.

The defendants were convicted in March of 2020 but due to COVID-19 related delays, they weren’t sentenced until this week.

Delia, one of Melendez-Perez’s victims, delivered a heart wrenching victim impact statement during his sentencing and explained how she was an impoverished and hungry 13-year-old when she first met the trafficker at a park in Tecamachalco, Mexico, in April 2010.

“I thought that he was handsome and nice, and I was excited that he wanted to be my boyfriend. I was so young, hungry for food and for affection,” Delia, now 25, told the court.

“[Melendez-Perez] offered me food and I thought: love. He knew how easy it would be to take advantage of my hunger.”

Unbeknownst to Delia, Melendez-Perez was part of a family of sex traffickers from Tenancingo — considered the sex trafficking capital of Mexico — where everyone from his parents to his aunts considered forcing young women into prostitution a family business.

Like many traffickers, Melendez-Perez exploited Delia’s poverty and hopes for a better life. He convinced her to go to the US with him and said the two could work for a few years and then return to Mexico where they could get married and have children.

“He promised me a beautiful future,” a tearful Delia told the court.

“But it was all a lie. He forced me into prostitution, and threatened to kill my family if I refused.”

Soon after Delia arrived in New York, the teen was seeing 30 to 40 clients a day, six to seven days a week. She described in graphic detail the impact the forced encounters had on her genitals and said she was in so much pain from constant anal and vaginal sex, she bled and had difficulty walking.

“All he wanted was for me to make them money,” Delia said.

Melendez-Perez’s ring would trick young women into coming to the United States and then force them into prostitution. Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

“I was a child who was suffering because men were paying money to rape me, but [Melendez-Perez] did not care,” she said.

When Delia tried to escape over the years, Melendez-Perez threatened to return to Mexico and force the teen’s 12-year-old sister into prostitution and one time beat her face so badly, she eventually needed a complete jaw replacement.

For nearly four years, Delia stayed with Melendez-Perez and earned more than $1 million for the trafficker and his relatives — not a cent of which she was ever able to keep.

Eventually, she was able to escape but the trauma and physical torture she endured continues to haunt her to this day.

“The damage that Francisco Melendez Perez caused when he trafficked me has never gone away. My back and legs constantly hurt and even walking is painful. My jaw was so badly injured that I would cry when I tried to chew food, and for years I could only eat soft food, like a baby,” Delia explained.

“I needed multiple surgeries to correct it, including total jaw replacement, but it will never completely heal. I still can’t fully move the right side of my face. I need more physical therapy and surgery for these injuries but the medical care has left me in debt and I can’t afford the bills.”

She implored Judge Allyne Ross to impose the “harshest sentence possible.”

“Francisco said that he loved me, but instead he tortured me for three and a half years. Instead of caring for me and respecting me, he abused my body and mind, causing damage that will never fully heal,” she said.

“I hope that you go to hell because that is where you put me.”

Melendez-Perez addressed the judge and claimed he was also a victim of the family he was born into.

“I have matured and I have realized how ignorant I was,” Melendez-Perez, dressed in a khaki jail uniform, said through a Spanish translator.

“Where I was born, it was a normal thing, this is what they did in my town … it hurts a lot to see my youth and freedom slip through my fingers because I didn’t realize what was happening was wrong,” he said.

He asked the judge to give him “another chance” and told her, “We all make mistakes.”

Lori Cohen, the executive director of the anti-child trafficking group ECPAT-USA and Delia’s attorney, said her story should serve as a cautionary tale.

“The sex trade is a brutal, inherently violent industry that consumes children’s bodies to satisfy the demand from those who exploit young people for their own sexual pleasure,” she said. “Until we recognize the harm that both buyers and traffickers inflict in the commercial sex industry, children like Delia remain at-risk.”