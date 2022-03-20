Man watching alligators in Louisiana canal hears child’s cries — and rushes to help

A man was watching alligators in Louisiana when he heard something alarming coming from a nearby canal.

It was the cries for help of a 5-year-old boy who had fallen into the Westwego Canal near the pumping station, the Westwego Volunteer Fire Company said in a Facebook post Saturday, March 19.

The man, Daniel Duplantier, sprang into action — pulling the child from the water, firefighters said.

First responders were then called and brought the boy to safety on the other side of the canal, according to firefighters. He was treated by EMS. Firefighters did not release information on the child’s condition.

Facebook users commented on the post, thanking Duplantier for saving the boy.

“Thank you, sir, for your heroism! Blessings to you all,” one wrote. “You protected a family from a lifetime of grief.”

“Great job buddy,” another person wrote.

“Thank you and God bless you Daniel and Westwego Vol Fire Dept!!” another commented.

Westwego is a suburb about 12 miles from New Orleans.

