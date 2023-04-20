Man Utd collapse at Sevilla in Europa League while Juventus hold off Sporting

Manchester United imploded in Seville in the Europa League on Thursday while Juventus completed a good evening for the club by holding on away to Sporting and advancing to the semi-finals.

In the quarter-final second legs, United succumbed 3-0 at Sevilla to go out 5-2.

Juventus hung on to draw 1-1 with Sporting in Lisbon to advance 2-1 on aggregate while Bayer Leverkusen won 4-1 in Belgium to eliminate Union Saint-Gilloise 5-2.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma beat Feyenoord 4-1 after extra time to advance 4-2.

United, who led by two goals with six minutes left in the first leg before conceding a pair of late own goals, completed the collapse in Spain.

Goalkeeper David de Gea had a disastrous night as lacklustre United were dispatched by the six-time competition winners.

After eight minutes De Gea rolled a pass to an isolated Harry MaGuire, scorer of one of the first-leg own goals. This time, ambushed by three opponents, he gave the ball away and Youssef En-Nesyri accepted the present.

Sevilla dominated and could have scored again before centre back Loic Bade headed onto his own shoulder and looped the ball over De Gea in the 47th minute.

In the 81st minute, De Gea charged out but sliced a dropping ball. It fell to En-Nesyri who curled into the empty net to complete the victory.

“It’s clear that when we make mistakes, it’s very difficult to win a football game. We have to do better. That’s a demand,” said United coach Erik ten Hag.

Juventus received potentially good news earlier in the evening when Italy’s highest sporting court revoked a 15-point Serie A points deduction for illicit transfer activity but asked that the case should be re-examined.

In Lisbon, Juventus started fast as Adrian Rabiot spun and scored after Sporting failed to clear a ninth-minute corner.

The French midfielder then fouled Manuel Ugarte in the penalty area and Marcus Edwards converted the 20th-minute penalty.

The home team struggled against the Juventus defence and Ricardo Esgaio and Sebastian Coates missed Sporting’s best chances in the closing minutes.

Juventus will next face Sevilla and coach Massimiliano Allegri said he had thought the writing was on the wall for United.

“I expected Sevilla to be honest. They are a tricky team,” the Juventus coach said. “They have won so many Europa Leagues so they definitely have an advantage. The signs from the last game were in their favour, I had that feeling.”

– ‘You want more’ –

In Brussels, Union Saint-Gilloise could not claim a second German scalp.

In the first leg in Leverkusen, Union Saint-Gilloise had managed a draw as they had in the round of 16 on their way to eliminating Union Berlin.

On Thursday, their hopes of a repeat began to fade after 90 seconds, as Moussa Diaby pounced on some poor defending and rounded goalkeeper Anthony Moris.

Mitchel Bakker volleyed a second after 38 minutes.

Morris then played the ball straight to Jeremie Frimpong who fired it straight back past the Luxembourg international after 60 minutes.

Casper Terho replied for Union but Adam Hlozek restored the three-goal advantage.

“Being in the semi-finals is great, but once you get there you want more,” said Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso whose team will face Roma for a place in the final.

After a cagey first hour in Rome, Leonardo Spinazzola levelled the tie for the home team with a deflected shot.

Paixao flicked Feyenoord level on the night and ahead on aggregate. But in the final seconds of regular time, Paulo Dybala scored for Roma to send the tie to extra time.

Stephan El Shaarawy struck from close range to put Roma ahead 11 minutes into extra time and Lorenzo Pellegrini scored from a rebound three minutes into the second period.

In the Europa Conference League, Fiorentina blew a three-goal first-leg advantage over Lech Poznan before scoring twice in the last 12 minutes to lose 3-2 at home but advance 6-4 on aggregate.

Gent took the lead against West Ham at the London Stadium when Hugo Cuypers put them ahead on aggregate after 20 minutes.

But Michail Antonio scored twice, Lucas Paqueta converted a penalty and Declan Rice also scored in a comfortable 4-1 win for West Ham to advance 5-2 on aggregate.

France’s last representative in Europe, Nice went out 3-2 on aggregate after losing 2-1 in extra time at home to Basel. Kasim Adams headed the deciding goal in the 98th minute.

