Man uses tracking device to locate his stolen luggage at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson

Atlanta police have arrested a man accused of stealing luggage from people at the airport.

Police said Craig Nelson was arrested and charged him with theft by taking, unlawful removal of baggage and criminal trespass.

Police found him using technology left in one of the bags.

Jameel Reid recalled the moment he returned back to Atlanta from L.A. and met the man he said took his luggage.

“This guy, so he stole my luggage. I had about $3,000 worth of stuff in here,” said Reid.

Reid said his journey started hours ago before when he landed.

“I’m going to baggage claim and all that…I’m trying to look for my luggage. I’m standing there for like 30 minutes or so. I’m not seeing it,” said Reid.

That’s when Reid realized his luggage was gone, so he decided to check his tracking device.

“Eventually, I pulled my phone out, so I have an Air Tag in my luggage. After I seen that it was not in the airport, it was actually in Grady,” said Reid.

Reid said he then saw the Air Tag heading back to Hartsfield-Jackson. He contacted airport security, pulled out his phone and followed the tracking device.

It led him, right to the suspect. That’s when he confronted the thief.

“This silver one here, I have a tracking device in it and I tracked it to you. And you have my shirt on…that’s insane. My shirt and my jeans,” said Reid.

Reid said he’s glad he got his things back, but he has security concerns.

“You can literally walk into baggage claim, like walk straight in and possibly take somebody’s luggage and walk out and nobody would even know,” said Reid.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said they are cooperating with Atlanta Police.

There are officers at the airport to keep these kind of things from happening.

