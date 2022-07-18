Man uses brick to bust into jewelry case, epically fails

A Wisconsin criminal epically failed at a broad daylight smash and grab when he repeatedly tried to use a brick to break into a jewelry case until he was eventually chased out by an employee, footage released Monday shows.

The video, taken on June 1 at a Kay Jewelers about 15 miles outside of Milwaukee, shows a man walking into the store around 1 p.m., pulling a brick out of his pocket and then repeatedly smashing it into a jewelry case.

The man, dressed in a bright red shirt and matching shoes, hurled the brick at the case nine times and at one point, stopped to put on his sunglasses in an apparent attempt to avoid being recognized, the clip shows.

Despite the suspect’s best efforts, the case only splintered, and before he could keep trying an employee chased him out with a metal pole.

He was last seen taking off in a tan Chevrolet Malibu with no license plate.

Cops with the Menomonee Falls Police Department told Fox 6 they only recently received the video from the store and they released it to the public in the hopes it’ll help them track down the suspect.

“We’d still like to find out who this is and make an arrest,” Captain Gene Neyhart told the outlet.

A man was caught on camera attempting to rob a Wisconsin jewelry store by bashing the counter with a brick. Menomonee Falls Police Department via Storyful

The suspect was unable to break open the case. Menomonee Falls Police Department via Storyful

“The video has become popular if not viral… I think, sometimes when you have a crime committed midday, a blatant offense like that is always concerning to the public.”

Neyhart is confident someone out there knows who the suspect is and has asked people with information to call the police department or make an anonymous tip to Waukesha County Crime Stoppers.

Smash and grab robberies have been on the rise in hotspots like Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York City.

A store employee eventually chased the man away during his robbery attempt. Menomonee Falls Police Department via Storyful

On Saturday afternoon, four men brazenly burst into a Long Island jewelry store and used sledgehammers to break into a glass case and steal a number of luxury watches before taking off.

In May, five masked bandits made off with millions of dollars in high-end jewelry and watches after using sledgehammers to bust into glass cases at a Beverly Hills shop.