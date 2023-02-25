Man, teen arrested for Georgia gas station shooting that injured 9 kids

A man and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured nine children, including a 5-year-old, outside a gas station in Columbus, Georgia.

Columbus police announced they arrested D’Angelo Robinson Sr., 35, and the teen, who was not named because of his age, following their investigation into the shooting at a Shell gas station on Feb. 17.

Robinson is facing eight counts of aggravated assault and was booked into the Muscogee County Jail, Columbus Police said in a statement.

The teen has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and was taken into custody at the Regional Youth Detention Center.

Bullets began to fly after a fight from a nearby party spilled over to the gas station, Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon said after the shooting.

The 5-year-old shot was at the gas station with a family member, Blackmon said, adding that the others shot were a 12-year-old boy, two 13-year-old girls, a 13-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy, two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy.

All the victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and four were released from the hospital shortly after the shooting.