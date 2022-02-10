Man spooked by bear accidentally kills brother, takes own life

An Oregon man trying to fend off a bear mistakenly gunned down his brother – and then took his own life, authorities said.

A man in rural Sunny Valley called 911 early Tuesday to report he had “accidentally shot his brother” while loading a gun after spotting a bear on their property, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding deputies then found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Undersheriff Travis Snyder said.

“While checking the rest of the residence, a second deceased male was located with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Snyder said in a statement.

Deputies believe the 911 caller took his own life after reporting the accidental shooting. The incident remains under investigation, sheriff officials said Wednesday.

Neither man was publicly identified. A message seeking comment from the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately returned early Thursday.

While Oregon is known as “black bear country,” attacks are still relatively “uncommon,” according to local wildlife officials. The state is home as many as 30,000 black bears.

“In most cases, a bear will avoid human contact,” according to a brochure from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. “It is never safe to approach a bear.”

Several people responded to the sheriff department’s Facebook statement on the incident while sending their prayers to relatives of the two men.

“Oh gosh this is heartbreaking,” one woman replied.