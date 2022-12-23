Man slashed in face inside NYC deli near Rockefeller Center tree

A man was slashed in the face down the block from the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree Friday night, police said.

The victim was knifed by an unknown man in his 30s at Deli’s 48 on West 48th Street near Sixth Avenue at about 5:20 p.m., according to cops.

The assault occurred just 10 minutes before the Rockefeller tree was lit for the night.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cops are still looking for the culprit. He was wearing a red and black hooded sweatshirt, officers said.