Man slashed in Boston while looking at potential colleges for daughter

The Boston Police Department is searching for a suspect who slashed a man in the back of the head near a Northeastern University dorm on March 24th.

The victim said he was in Boston looking at potential colleges for his daughter. The assault happened at approximately 12:15 p.m. in the area of 452 Huntington Avenue.

According to police, the victim was walking with his wife and daughter when he was approached by a black male in his 40′s wearing a blue windbreaker, white and black striped t-shirt, dark colored pants and white sneakers.

The suspect, unprovoked, began screaming incoherently at the victim and his family.

After the victim tried to deescalate the situation, the suspect struck him with a box cutter-like object.

The victim was transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital with a deep laceration to the back of his head.

The suspect was last seen running through the Ruggles MBTA station onto Tremont Street heading towards Melnea Cass Boulavard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department D-4 Detectives at 617-343-4683.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

