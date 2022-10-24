Man sentenced to life for stabbing girlfriend when she asked him to get milk for kids

A man is facing life in prison after the deadly stabbing of his girlfriend after she asked him to get milk for their children.

Eric Humpries, 40, of Dayton was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison after being convicted of the murder of his 25-year-old girlfriend Amber Smith.

In November 2020 police were called to a house on North Smithville Road to reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived they located Smith, who had been stabbed multiple times. Her children, ages 1 and 3, were inside the house at the time, according to a release.

Further investigation found that Humphries had become angry with Smith when she asked him to get some milk for the children.

He then stabbed her with a kitchen knife multiple times before tossing the knife in the front yard of the house, according to a release.

On Nov. 10, he was indicted on counts of murder and felonious assault.

Oct. 24, he was sentenced to 17 years to life.