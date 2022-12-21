Man saved after almost 24 hours floating in shark-infested waters

A man spent almost 24 hours clinging to a piece of wood in shark- and crocodile-infested waters off Australia after his small dinghy capsized — with cops calling his rescue a “Christmas miracle.”

The unidentified 31-year-old was winched to safety after air rescue teams finally spotted him floating in the Torres Strait Wednesday morning — with photos showing him gripping onto a square of wood half his size without a lifejacket or any other safety equipment.

“It’s incredible. It’s one in a million,” Senior Sergeant Anthony Moynihan told Australian broadcaster ABC.

An unidentified man spent almost 24 hours clinging to a piece of wood off of the Australian coast.

The man’s small dinghy capsized.



“To be floating in that water and knowing the creatures that are in there and to still be there some 20 hours later — he’s an extremely lucky fella.”

The man left Moa Island — located in the strait between Australia and Papua New Guinea — in his small dinghy at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday for the approximately 40-mile trip to Warraber Islet, the outlet said.

Until about 11 a.m., he had been in touch with his family — who then reported him missing at 6 p.m. after he failed to reach his destination or get back in touch.

The rescued man was “in really good spirits.” Australian Maritime Safety Authority

The initial nighttime search had to be called off, before resuming Wednesday morning — when his dinghy was first spotted at around 11:30 a.m., the Australian Maritime Safety Authority said.

He was then spotted just over a mile away clinging to the flotsam, the officials said.

“He’s in really good spirits and not suffering from any serious conditions,” Senior Sergeant Moynihan said — while using it as a message to tell water users to “enjoy yourselves but just make sure you get enough safety equipment.”