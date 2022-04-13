Man rushed to ER after ‘crunching’ lung while masturbating

This is not the happy ending for which he was groping.

A 20-year-old man survived after being admitted to an intensive care unit with an excruciating lung injury brought on by overly aggressive masturbation, according to a new study in the May issue of the journal Radiology Case Reports.

The self-loving Swiss citizen recently rushed himself to Cantonal Hospital, in the city of Winterthur, after experiencing “crunching” pain and a shortness of breath amid his solo stroking session.

Subsequent X-rays revealed the man was suffering from spontaneous pneumomediastinum — a painful but typically “benign disease” whereby air leaks from the lung and becomes lodged in the rib cage, the Journal of Thoracic Disease reported.

Science Direct described the autoerotic emergency as “a rare condition that usually affects young men in their twenties.” Researchers added that smokers are at an increased risk of SPM, which can be brought on by violent coughing, excessive vomiting or strenuous physical exercise.

The handsy Swiss man denied doing intense exercise — but did admit to doing some rough solo sexercise, lead study authors Dr. Nikola Rajic and Dr. Christian Schandl reported.

The man’s SPM was diagnosed as “severe,” with the X-ray showing a large amount of air trapped above his lung.

His face was also swollen and “crunching noises” could be heard from his neck down to his elbows. Doctors subsequently discovered that air was trapped all the way up to the base of his skull.

The man was then rushed into the ICU, where he was administered oxygen to help with his breathing.

He was also given the analgesic paracetemol to deal with his chest pain, and antibiotics to fend off a possible infection, per the journal study.

According to Science Direct, the pleasure-seeking patient is the first to suffer spontaneous pneumomediastinum after masturbating. Shutterstock

After a day in the ICU, the man was transferred to a regular ward, where he stayed for three days before being discharged in good health.

SPMs often resolve without any surgical intervention, which was the case for the lucky Swiss man. According to Science Direct, the pleasure-seeking patient is the first to suffer an SPM after masturbating too hard.

However, medical mishaps caused by autoerotic activities are not all that uncommon of late.

So far in 2022, a 54-year-old Brazilian man was admitted to the hospital after shoving a 4.4-pound metal dumbbell up his anus in the pursuit of pleasure, and a 37-year-old self-proclaimed “virgin” from Indonesia got a 6-foot-long string stuck in his penis during a botched sex game.