Man riding BMX bike injured 11 on New Mexico stabbing spree

Eleven people were reportedly stabbed by a sole suspect in a series of random attacks in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Sunday.

The assailant, who has since been taken into custody, was traveling on a BMX bike during the stabbing spree that began around 11 a.m. near Sister – a downtown bar on Central Avenue and 4th Street, KRQE reported, citing police.

Albuquerque police said in a Twitter post that 11 victims were reported from up to seven different scenes across the city.

The victims were hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

No charges have been announced and police have not released additional information on the stabbings.

The suspect was traveling on a BMX bike during the spree. ZUMAPRESS.com