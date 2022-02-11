Man pulled over by cops had active felony warrant — and alligator in car

See you later, violator!

Police in California responding to reports of a possibly drunken driver pulled over a man who was found to have an active felony warrant against him — along with an alligator in his vehicle.

Tyler Watson, 29, of Redding, passed a sobriety test Tuesday, but while being arrested by Anderson police on a warrant for a probation violation, notified the officers he had a live alligator on the floorboard of his vehicle.

“Officers looked into the vehicle and found there was in fact a live alligator,” police said in a statement.

The alligator Tyler Watson had in his car when he was pulled over by police. Anderson Police Department

Animal Control officers and a game warden responded to the scene to assist officers in rescuing the alligator. Anderson Police Department

“Animal Control Officers and a Game Warden from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to the scene to assist and took possession of the alligator,” cops said.

“Watson will face additional criminal charges for unlawful possession of the alligator,” police said.

Watson said the alligator belonged to a friend of his who had been arrested, so he was caring for the reptile.

The man was booked into the Shasta County Jail — where he likely spent a while, crocodile.