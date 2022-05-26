Man points gun at TV reporter during live segment on gun violence, Illinois station says

Illinois police are looking for a man that was shown on video pointing what appears to be a gun at a news anchor and her crew while she was filming a live segment on gun violence.
A FOX32 reporter and her crew on May 25 were filming a segment in Chicago on gun violence, FOX2 reported.
While the reporter was speaking on camera, a man walked behind her and quickly pointed a gun in her direction, footage from FOX2 showed.
Chicago police issued a community alert looking to identify the man in the video. According to the alert, officers are looking for him “in relation to an aggravated assault with a firearm.”
According to police, the man pointed his gun in the direction of the reporter and crew and ran away on foot.
A FOX32 reporter tweeted regarding her coworker and said the gun was one foot away from her head.
“She is understandably shaken,” the reporter tweeted. “Thank God she is okay.”