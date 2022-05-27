Man Points Gun At Chicago TV News Crew During Live Shot On Gun Violence – The Hamden Journal

Chicago police are searching for a man who appeared to point a gun at a local TV news crew during a live shot on gun violence in the city.

Fox 32 Chicago was broadcasting live Wednesday shortly before 7 am in the city’s River North neighborhood when a man walked into view behind reporter Joanie Lum with what looked like a small handgun pointed at the camera, just inches from Lum’s head.

Lum was reporting a segment for Good Day Chicago on the rise of gun violence in the city, which had risen by 66% from 2019 to 2021, at the time. The man kept walking and then skipping down the street, still holding the presumed gun and eventually out of view.

Neither Lum nor her photographer were hurt.

Chicago police are calling the man a “person of interest” and have asked anyone with information to contact the department.

Tensions nationwide have been high following several recent mass shooting, most recently Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School Ularde, TX, which killed 19 children and two adults.

Here’s a clip of Fox 32’s news report of the incident.