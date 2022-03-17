Man plunges overboard on Carnival Cruise ship, officials say. His body was found hours later

The body of a man vacationing on a Carnival cruise ship was found a few hours after he plunged overboard Wednesday night, officials said.

The unidentified guest jumped from Deck 11 of the Carnival Horizon around 7 p.m., according to Carnival Cruise Line. About two hours before, the ship with at least 14 decks had left from the Grand Turks, Turks and Caico Islands.

The ship’s exact location when the man jumped remains unclear.

Carnival, with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard, ultimately found and recovered the man’s body.

The guest was traveling with his wife, who is being supported by Carnival’s CARE team along with his family.

The Carnival Horizon is on a six-day cruise that took off from Miami on Sunday and plans to return March 19. The Coast Guard has since cleared the ship to continue its voyage.

This is a developing story.

Miami Herald reporter Omar Rodriguez Ortiz contributed to this report.