Man meeting 14-year-old girl shoots family member who went looking for her, TX cops say

An investigation is underway after a park shooting left one man seriously injured, according to Texas authorities.

A 14-year-old girl met up with an adult man in a park in Houston around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Houston Police Department said in a news briefing filmed by KHOU.

Two of the girl’s family members went looking for her and got into an argument with the man she went to meet, Houston police said.

The man pulled a gun, shot one of the girl’s family members and fled, police said.

The victim, an adult man, was in “serious condition” but expected to survive, officers said.

KHOU and ABC 13 reported that the man was the girl’s boyfriend. ABC 13 reported she snuck out to meet him.

The Houston Police Department did not respond to McClatchy News’ request for confirmation on Oct. 20.

