Man may have spiked students’ drinks at ROTC Arizona dance

A man suspected of spiking students’ drinks at a junior military ball is wanted by Arizona police after several of the teens reported they’d been drugged.

Seven students got dizzy and began vomiting at the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps dance in the banquet room of the Double Tree Inn in Flagstaff on March 11, according to police.

A mustachioed man was later caught on surveillance camera footage “suspiciously” lurking around the area, “checking conference room doors” and walking “up and down in the elevator near the lobby,” the Flagstaff Police Department said in a Facebook post.





When the man was confronted by a chaperone at the ball, which was hosted by Coconino High School, he claimed to be “Sgt. Major Travis Palmer,” cops said.

He then said he needed to take a phone call before quickly leaving, according to police, who released his image Wednesday and said he’s wanted for questioning.

Less than 30 minutes after he left, six female students and one male student fell ill and began vomiting and feeling nauseous and woozy, according to police.





“[The students] thought their drinks had been spiked,” the post states.

Several of the teens students were rushed to the Flagstaff Medical Center for treatment.

Police say the wanted man is approximately 6 feet tall with a big build, a large mustache and dark hair. He is likely in his 40s or 50s.