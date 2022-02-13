The Hamden Journal

Man in custody in connection with NYC double homicide, cops say

A suspected shooter was in custody in connection with a double homicide in the Bronx on Saturday night, a police spokeswoman said Sunday.

The 28-year-old was being questioned in the fatal shooting of two men just before 11 p.m. outside 397 East 198th Street in Bedford Park, cops said. Charges against him were pending.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the head and a 28-year-old man was shot in the body. Both men were rushed to St. Barnabas hospital but couldn’t be saved, cops said.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the head and a 28-year-old man was shot in the body.
Police at the scene where two people were shot on E198th Street at Webster Avenue in the Bronx, NY around 11 p.m. on February 12, 2022.
“It stemmed from a dispute,” the police spokeswoman said.

She said it wasn’t immediately clear what the dispute was about.

