Man impersonated cop to crash Megan Thee Stallion concert: police

A barber was arrested after he allegedly pretended to be a police officer to sneak into Megan Thee Stallion’s performance Friday at Houston’s Final Four Fan Fest concert.

Trayvone Lil Darus Stevenson, 28, was released Monday from the Harris County Jail on a $20,000 bond following a hearing after he was charged with a felony for impersonating a public servant, according to court documents obtained by The Post.

The records indicate that Stevenson wore a “Police K-9” vest and claimed to be working security as a police officer in an attempt to enter the music festival, where the 28-year-old “WAP” rapper was headlining.

He reportedly did not have a dog with him, attorneys said, according to Houston TV station KTRK.

The Post has contacted representatives for the rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, for comment.

Local media reported Monday that Stevenson is a local barber with no qualifications to be a law enforcement officer.





Trayvone Lil Darus Stevenson, 28, appears in court. ABC 13 Houston





Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on March 31 in Houston, Texas. Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery Sports

“Megan Thee Stallion is a fantastic draw, big draw, especially here in Houston, but this is still a felony case. You cannot go and impersonate an officer to get into a concert venue,” prosecutor Mathew Jackson told the outlet at the hearing, according to ABC 13.

Pete faced legal proceedings of her own last year after fellow rapper Tory Lanez, 30, was found guilty of shooting her.

Lanez has since filed an appeal as his criminal defense lawyer Jose Baez claims his conviction should be thrown out because “irrelevant evidence” was presented in the trial.