Man held without bail for kidnapping, sexual assault of senior Asian woman

The man accused of kidnapping, strangling and raping a 64-year-old Asian woman in Quincy, Massachusetts, earlier this month has been ordered held without bail.

At a hearing on Wednesday, a judge determined that Christian M. Lynch, 26, was too dangerous to be released after the Nov. 12 incident, which has since left the local community fearing for their safety.

The victim’s ordeal began at the Wollaston MBTA station shortly after 7 a.m. when she was abducted and driven to an apartment on East Elm Avenue. There, she was bound, strangled and sexually assaulted for the next 11 hours, according to prosecutors.

“He beat her to the point where her dentures fell out. He then handcuffed both her wrists and her feet and duct-taped her mouth,” Beth McLaughlin of the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office told the judge.

At around 6 p.m., the victim was dropped off at a parking lot at Westgate Mall in Brockton. A passerby who heard her screaming then called 911.

After the attack, Lynch went shopping for cleaning supplies and a new mattress, prosecutors said. He was arrested at a convenience store near his home the next day.

Lynch, who claimed that the encounter was consensual, told police that he was “tired of swiping” on dating apps. He also said “this is me going out into the world getting a date.”

Surveillance video reportedly shows the moment Lynch forced the victim into his car. Prior to the kidnapping, he also allegedly targeted another Asian woman, who managed to flee and has not contacted authorities to date.

Lynch was previously arraigned on charges of rape, kidnapping, strangulation and assault and battery on a person aged 60 or older. Additionally, he was charged with attempted kidnapping and assault with the intent to rape in connection with the prior attack, as well as exposing himself to a woman near the Nickerson Rock walking trails last month.

Featured Image via Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Transit Police, NBC10 Boston

