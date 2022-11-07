Man getting ‘intimate’ with partner in nightclub stall attacks cleaner who interrupted them

A frisky clubber bashed a cleaner who caught him engaged in an “intimate” act inside a disabled toilet.

Ex-Army technician Billy Dean Fallon, 28, repeatedly punched the cleaner after bursting out of the female disabled cubicle at Nightjar nightclub in Burleigh Heads, Queensland, Australia on January 20.

Fallon admitted assault occasioning bodily harm on Monday at Southport Magistrates Court, the Gold Coast Bulletin reported.

CCTV played in court showed Fallon throwing a flurry of punches at the cleaner, who had been knocking on the toilet door for a few minutes.

Billy Dean Fallon was caught on CCTV attacking a cleaner at a nightclub who interrupted him while he was in the bathroom with a woman. Queensland Police Service

The cleaner ends up slammed against a wall and Fallon continues to hit him as he falls to the floor.

A blonde woman in a green dress is then seen shuffling out of the cubicle.

The court heard that she and Fallon had been in the “midst of an intimate encounter.”

Fallon was sentenced to a year in prison but was granted immediate parole. Queensland Police Service

“He was in there becoming intimate with his partner … they were in the midst of becoming intimate when someone started banging on the door,” defense lawyer Angus Edwards said.

“He acted impulsively, he acted protectively and he thought he was protecting himself and his partner.”

The cleaner was left with a broken nose.

Fallon was sentenced to a year in prison but was granted immediate parole. He was ordered to pay his victim $1500.