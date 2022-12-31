Man gets manslaughter charges dismissed during a ‘stand your ground’ statute plea

A man is no longer facing manslaughter charges after a controversial, deadly shooting outside a popular St Johns County bar. Action News Jax Princess Jhane Stepherson explains how the “stand your ground” statute applies in this case according to a recent judicial ruling.

A popular St Augustine bar became the crime scene for a shooting in the summer of 2021 when a fight turned deadly.

Surveillance video obtained by Action News Jax shows 31-year-old Luis Casado and 37-year-old Adam Amoia circled in white exchanging words. Things got physical when Amoia and another man repeatedly slapped Casado to the point of knocking off his glasses.

Casado says at that moment he could not see and was scared for his life after being backed into a corner by Amoia. That’s when Casado pulled out a gun and shot Amoia multiple times. Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson – who spent decades in law enforcement and with the FBI says those factors are what gave Casado the right to use deadly force.

“You have to be in fear of death or great bodily harm right now not 45 minutes later but right now,” says Dale Carson.

Casados attorney argued self-defense on the ‘stand your ground’ law after Casado was charged with manslaughter. Last night a judge dismissed those charges. I reached out to Casado’s attorney and Amoia’s brother for comment on the judge’s ruling, but I have yet to hear back.

Casado still faces a misdemeanor charge for caring a concealed weapon into a bar which isn’t allowed.

“A misdemeanor could be punishable by up to a year in custody though it’s doubtful that he would actually serve time in connection with something like that,” says Dale Carson.

