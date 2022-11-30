Man forces hiker to secluded area of trail and sexually assaults her, CA cops say

A man forced a woman into a secluded area of a popular hiking trail and sexually assaulted her, California police said.

The woman was on a midday hike on Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 21, when a man approached her from behind before attacking her, according to a Nov. 29 news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The hiking trail is on Mulholland Drive, “a long, winding stretch of road through the Santa Monica mountains that is famous for its breathtaking views of the city and its history of famous residents,” according to Hotels.com.

The attacker is described as being about 30 years old “with a two-inch scar on his right forearm,” police said.

Police asked for anyone with information to contact them at 818-374-7717.

