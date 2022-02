An upstate New York man faces a misdemeanor charge for keeping a pot-bellied pig he says is his emotional support animal. Wyverne Flatt says Ellie is “family” to him but officials in Canajoharie say Flatt is illegally harboring a farm animal. (Feb. 11)

