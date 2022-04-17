Man dies at car wash after getting stuck between his vehicle and machinery, CA cops say

A California man died after he got pinned between his vehicle and the machinery at an automatic car wash, police say.

Officers with the Escondido Police Department responded “late in the evening” Friday, April 15, to a car wash on the city’s east side, and found a 56-year-old man “trapped between a 2014 Scion XB and a part of the car wash machinery,” a police release said.

Investigators believe that, shortly after the man drove into the car wash, he got out of his vehicle and it rolled forward, trapping him against the machines. Police don’t know why he exited the vehicle.

The car wash was not running at the time of the accident, according to the release.

An alarm began sounding from the car wash and may have been going off for up to half an hour before another person found the man, police told TV station KSWB.

First responders lifted the vehicle off of the man and he was transported to a hospital, where he died, outlets reported.

Police did not release the man’s name.

