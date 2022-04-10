Man dies after getting arm stuck in door of Red Line train at Broadway station

Authorities said a man died after he got his arm caught in the door of a Red Line train as it left the Broadway MBTA Station.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at the Broadway Station around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, the passenger got his arm stuck in the doorway of an inbound train and was dragged a short distance. The man died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

“It’s horrifying,” passenger Gaby Sangiovanni told Boston 25. “You would hope the door would free open if you got stuck in it.”

Officials said the man’s identity will not be released pending the active investigation.

No further details have been made available.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

