Man dies 2 months after pig heart transplant

Bloomberg

Russians Are Finding Ways Around Putin’s Internet Blockade

(Bloomberg) — Russians are rapidly turning to internet services that cloak their location to help bypass restrictions on accessing foreign social media and news sites.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia’s Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fit