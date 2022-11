A man was struggling to survive after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Lower Manhattan early Sunday, cops said.

The 53-year-old victim was hit at Third Avenue and St. Mark’s Place around 4:45 a.m., according to cops.

He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

The driver who struck him left the scene and there was no vehicle description, cops said.