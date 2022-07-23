Man City’s Erling Haaland scores first-ever goal at Lambeau Field

The celebration was shortened thanks to a weather delay, but Manchester City’s Erling Haaland still scored the first-ever goal at Lambeau Field during Saturday’s friendly match in Green Bay.

Haaland, a prized acquisition during the summer transfer market, redirected a cross from Jack Grealish to put home the opening goal after 12 minutes.

Saturday’s match is the first in the long history of Lambeau Field.

The match was delayed immediately following the goal due to inclement weather.

Man City, one of the best teams in England, is facing Bayern Munich, a giant of German soccer.

Here’s another view of the goal, via ESPN:

The game has been well-attended. Announced attendance at Lambeau Field is over 78,000. Lightning around the stadium has caused delays, both before and during the contest.

The Packers will hope Haaland isn’t the first No. 9 to score at Lambeau this season. Rookie receiver Christian Watson, the team’s highest-drafted receiver since 2002, is wearing No. 9 for the Packers in 2022.