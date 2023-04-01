Man City dismantle flaky Liverpool and look primed for title chase

Manchester City vs Liverpool live: score and latest updates from the Premier League – Paul Ellis/Getty Images

By Sam Wallace, Chief Football Writer at the Etihad

Good teams can be beaten easily by Manchester City but good teams on a bad day, in the midst of a bad season, can be demolished in front of their despairing manager – as Jurgen Klopp discovered to his cost at the Etihad Stadium.

This was a City masterclass to start the final straight of the title race, and yet Liverpool were once able to cope with a City masterclass. Not this time. Even in a game in which they took a lead it never looked likely they would hold on. If the first half was City recalibrating after the international break then the second was a clear illustration of how hard they will push the leaders Arsenal.

There was a goal 53 seconds after the break from Kevin De Bruyne that gave City the lead, and then two more to emphasise just how divergent the two rivals’ fortunes have been this season. One the wings, Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez were dazzling. In the stands the injured Erling Haaland celebrated every goal and wondered perhaps if he is not so fundamental to this team after all.

A giant performance from Pep Guardiola’s players that makes it seven straight wins in all competitions and five points behind Arsenal at full-time. It was some way to start their nine-game April epic that will do so much to dictate the outcome of a potentially historic season. They will not encounter many opponents as passive as they found Liverpool in the second half in particular.

An embarrassment for Klopp who had made all five substitutions before Guardiola made his first with eight minutes left. His Liverpool team never looked like they might win it, even when Mohamed Salah gave them a surprising early lead. The visitors rarely had the ball in the second half, and they seemed not to know how they might get it, as the goals came.

In the second half Liverpool were short on ideas, lacking in inspiration and completely overrun by Manchester City – Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt

The Liverpool goal had come from nowhere – and in this case nowhere was Trent Alexander-Arnold’s long ball over the top. It would not be a good afternoon for the Liverpool full-back who was outplayed by his erstwhile England colleague Grealish. This time however, he went long over City’s backline and somehow Diogo Jota stayed onside.

It was close as it gets on the replay that would come – perhaps just the heel of Manuel Akanji’s boot but it was enough. Jota could not outpace the City defender but he did enough to hold him off and turn facing away from goal. The lay off was to Salah emerging into the position where ordinarily a left-back might have been, to sweep the ball in first time with his left.

The goal had come against all expectations which were very much that this was City’s game to win. They played beautifully, and yet still were recklessly open in defence. It was all part of the charm of the game and that was why Klopp urged his players to use the ball quickly in the brief moments they had it.

Grealish is a fundamental player in this City team now. So much goes through him. His assist for the equaliser that was worked right to left, from Mahrez to Ilkay Gundogan and out to the Englishman to pop it back in on the run of Julian Alvarez. On the opposite side to Grealish, there was another exceptional Mahrez performance, cutting in from the right on his left foot. Liverpool lived off the scraps in the first half trying to burst out of midfield on quick transitions. Rodri rook a cheap yellow card dragging back Cody Gakpo on one such occasion and almost came to regret it when he fouled Jota moments later.

The second half began with a sweeping move from Alvarez to Mahrez for the cross for De Bruyne to score. Liverpool could not handle Mahrez again for the third which was finished by Gundogan when Alexander-Arnold blocked the earlier shot. Alexander-Arnold was outnumbered for the fourth by De Bruyne and Grealish with the latter getting it back to finish.

Klopp’s four-man substitution on 70 minutes hinted at his anger. City scored their fourth three minutes later. They might have had many more after that.

Man City send warning to Arsenal with imperious win: As it happened

How times are changing

Pep perfection

From Sam Wallace at the Etihad

Jurgen Klopp says in post-match press conference that only Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Cody Gakpo and Alisson were up to standard today.

“You saw what happened after [the second City goal]. We were not there any more. Too passive, too deep, too far away from everything.” On the possibility of a second yellow for Rodri in the first half, Klopp says: “I’m not sure we would have won against 10 men”.

Klopp speaking to BT Sport

There is nothing good top say about this game. This is a game we have to use unfortunately and make clear which things cannot happen. We cannot not have challenges in key areas or be that open. Now I stand here and have to explain it but I cannot explain it. I cannot change it now, here, I can just report what I saw and we will talk about it tomorrow. These things happened too often.

Guardiola hails one of best performances of his seven years

Minute one to minute 93 was a perfect performance – even though we concede a goal we played really well. They [Liverpool] always have threat on transition but we played really good. One of the best performances in my seven years. The players knew we weren’t playing bad. One goal down and we continued to do it and had just a bit of chat at half time and were lucky to score the second goal. But then at 2-1 the game was stable.

Gakpo on Liverpool’s performance

It speaks for itself that we are frustrated. We know what we can do and when we don’t do it and lose the game, everybody is frustrated. I think we conceded really quick in the second half, two quick goals and it is difficult to bounce back from that. We have to analyse that and see how we can improve it. City is a strong side but I think we also showed in moments that we are also really strong side but we have to be consistent.

Tough times for Liverpool

Liverpool have lost eight Premier League away games this season – it’s their most in a single season since 2014-15.

Grealish on chasing down Arsenal

Obviously Arsenal are a great team, it’s in their hands, but we’ll do everything we can to chase them down … anyway, I’ll love you and leave you, I need to go into the changing room to see how many days off I’ve got!

Chris Bascombe’s full-time verdict

Surely one of the most satisfying afternoons in Pep Guardiola’s City reign. His team was mesmerising. Even without Erling Haaland they destroyed Liverpool.

Surely one of the worst afternoons in Jurgen Klopp’s. His team was abysmal, especially in the second half. They were lucky to escape having only conceded four.

Full time: Manchester City 4 Liverpool 1

Liverpool scored first and played well in patches in the first half but were thoroughly outclassed in the second and, worryingly, seemed to throw in the towel, first with the substitutions and then with the performance of the substitutes. City were magnificent in the second half, Grealish and Mahrez among many outstanding performances.

90+4 min: City 4 Liverpool 1

Van Dijk blocks Mahrez’s cross out for a corner. City take it short, pass it around and the referee blows for time.

Chris Bascombe reports from the Etihad

Ceremonial late substitution and standing ovation for the outstanding Jack Grealish. No doubt who Guardiola considers man-of-the-match. One of many candidates for the home team.

02:24 PM

90+3 min: City 4 Liverpool 1

Blue Moon echoes around the Etihad.

90+1 min: City 4 Liverpool 1

The first of three minutes of stoppage time start with a Mahrez foul on Fabinho and Liverpool try to ape City with some patient passing until Oxlade-Chamberlain sticks his cross straight down Ederson’s throat.

89 min: City 4 Liverpool 1

It does look like curtains for Oxlade-Chamberlain. All that promise wrecked by injury. And sentiment is understandable but ultimately Liverpool will have to let him go.

Cole Palmer replaces Jack Grealish.

87 min: City 4 Liverpool 1

Chris Bascombe reports from the Etihad

City have outclassed Liverpool since the first whistle. The 1-1 scoreline at half-time was a mirage. In a season of shockers for Klopp, the chasing his team is receiving today is a nadir. Milner comes on for Gakpo. Surprised it wasn’t for previous sub Oxlade-Chamberlain having seen his ‘effort’ tracking back for City’s fourth.

85 min: City 4 Liverpool 1

This is a cakewalk for City, the type of game where a certain type of pro would recommend a Liverpool player doing a Souness on Lica Movila just out of spite … and to shake things up.

83 min: City 4 Liverpool 1

James Milner is booed on to the pitch as he replaces Gakpo. Bernardo receives a better welcome as he comes on for Rodri.

81 min: City 4 Liverpool 1

Grealish flashes a right-foot volley – he may have shinned it – across goal and Alisson pushes it away.

79 min: City 4 Liverpool 1

Liverpool cannot lay a glove on City as they manipulate the ball from left to righyt, up and down. Masters of the vertical. Dukes of the horizontal.

Liverpool played well in the first half, and stuck to the plan. But the 46th-minute goal was like Mike Tyson’s famous quip about everyone having a plan, until you smack them in the mouth.

77 min: City 4 Liverpool 1

City fans turn their backs in a joyous Poznan then regale Jurgen Klopp with ‘You’re getting sacked in the morning.’

GOAL!!

City 4 Liverpool 1 (Grealish) Hard not to say that Liverpool have given up. After a spell of probing and possession-hogging, Gudogan floats a diagonal out from right to left. Grealish picks up the perfectly weighted pass and slips it down the line for De Bruyne on the overlap. Liverpool barely break sweat in trying to get back and allow De Bruyne to pull back the pass that Grealish drills in on the slide from 15 yards. Alisson did get a fingertip to it but couldn’t keep it out. Grealish has absolutely roasted Alexander-Arnold this afternoon. He deserves a goal.

71 min: City 3 Liverpool 1

Alisson punches De Bruyne’s left-wing cross away as it swung towards the near post from the City right.

02:02 PM

69 min: City 3 Liverpool 1

Liverpool defend the corner but wait a couple of minutes more for their quartet of substituions:

Tsmikas ⇢ Robertson

Nunez ⇢ Salah

Oxlade-Chamberlain ⇢ Elliott

Firmino ⇢ Diogo Jota.

67 min: City 3 Liverpool 1

At last De Bruyne chips a pass rom left to right for Mahrez having dragged the defence over to the other side. Mahrez crosses and Van Dijk wallops a volleyed clearance behind.

65 min: City 3 Liverpool 1

City string 70+ passes together as they probe and Liverpool chase shadows.

62 min: City 3 Liverpool 1

Liverpool about to make three or four substitutions.

60 min: City 3 Liverpool 1

From the counter Grealish tack in from the left to bend a right-foot curler towards the top right. Alisson pushes it behind for a corner which Liverpool defend solidly.

Chris Bascombe reports from the Etihad

This could get messy for Liverpool in the second half. They are fragile in defence and midfield and City look in the mood to maul them.

01:53 PM

58 min: City 3 Liverpool 1

Alexander-Arnold thumps away De Bruyne’s cross. Liverpool counter with Robertson pelting down the left but his pull-back is weak and Ake cuts it out. Gakpo arrives to try to hook it over Ake’s challenge but then goes sprawling in the box, shouting for a penalty as City break at pace. Nothing doing. There was very little if any contact.

55 min: City 3 Liverpool 1

Gakpo shuffles in from the left to bend a right-foot shot that would have left Ederson stranded but for Dias’s deflection which took it away from goal.

01:46 PM

GOAL!

City 3 Liverpool 1 (Gundogan) City carve Liverpool apart down the right again with Alvarez to the fore originating the move and with the penultimate ouch when his pass is returned by Mahrez as he entered the box down the inside-right. He can’t hit it first time as it’s under his feet so he works it to his left and sweeps a shot that Alisson saves. Gundogan pounces on the parry, sets himself and scoops a right-foot chip in at the left post, about two-thirds of the way up. As deft as you like.

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan scores their side’s third goal – Mike Egerton/PA Wire

51 min: City 2 Liverpool 1

The policy of letting moves play out despite obvious offsides is irking the City crowd and bench. Gakpo does well to cushion a pass, turn and get a shot away but he was blatantly offside.

48 min: City 2 Liverpool 1

Alexander-Arnold arcs over a free-kick for the right. Van Dijk knocks it down but it’s out of reach for Gakpo and Diogo Jota.

GOAL!

City 2 Liverpool 1 (De Bruyne) Made by a fantastic pass from Alvarez, spinning on halfway and clipping it out to the City right with Robertson galloping back to try to cover. Mahrez sails down the right, Robertson wants Alisson to help him but he stays in his box which gives Mahrez all the time in the world to pick out De Bruyne’s run. Van Dijk couldn’t get back in time ether and De Bruyne steers his finish in.

01:38 PM

46 min: City 1 Liverpool 1

Liverpool start with an attack up the left, threading Robertson through after a good tackle by Elliott on De Bruyne but the pld double bounce off Stone means his cross goes out for a goal-kick.

Long delay to restart

While the referee has the bleeper on his arm sorted.

Chris Bascombe reports from the Etihad

You have to admire these teams’ capacity to get under each others’ skin, with every referee decision against them greeted like it is part of a global football conspiracy. Liverpool believe Rodri should have seen red for two tactical fouls. Guardiola went apoplectic at the thought of it and the City fans booed the officials off at half-time. City were much the superior team in the first half. Liverpool will continue to have their moments on the counter-attack if they are sharper and braver.

01:22 PM

Half-time: City 1 Liverpool 1

It’s been a case of press and counter-press in a tactical battle. Klopp is using Gakpo imaginatively to try to stop Rodri dictating the tempo of play, deploying Fabinho and Henderson deep and giving up the habitual high, defensive line. City are trying to go wide to beat it, Liverpool using runners from halfway and looking for balls over the top and down the inside-channels.

45+2 min: City 1 Liverpool 1

Alexander-Arnold mops up at the back after Gundogan had mugged Elliott out by the left touchline. He sends it back to Alissson and the ref blows his whistle.

45 min: City 1 Liverpool 1

He duly loops the corner deep to Rodri, unmarked beyond the back stick. His half-hearted, angled volley hits a team-mate and goes behind for a goal-kick. We’ll have two minutes of stoppage time.

44 min: City 1 Liverpool 1

Van Dijk blocks De Bruyne’s cross on the run from the right. Mahrez lines up the corner, both arms raised.

42 min: City 1 Liverpool 1

You could knock me down with a feather: Peter Walton, BT’s refereeing analyst, surprisingly thinks the referee is having a blinder. I mean he’s doing all right but it’s like asking one government minister about another.

41 min: City 1 Liverpool 1

Henderson and Akanji are warned for a spot of mild argy-bargy while waiting for the corner that came from City’s free-kick. When it comes in, Van Dijk defends the first cross and, moments later, the second.

38 min: City 1 Liverpool 1

Now Alexander-Arnold comes through Grealish, not with the wrecking-ball force that Grealish suggests with his fall. Not so much a kick as a levering with the top of his foot through his calf. No booking.

36 min: City 1 Liverpool 1

Alexander-Arnold catches Grealish’s ear as he tried to hurdle the City player who had tackled him. VAR has a look but recommends no further action.

33 min: City 1 Liverpool 1

Rodri grabs Gakpo by the shoulders and he hits the deck after the Dutch forward had beaten Akanji. Liverpool want the referee to give him a second yellow but he demurs. Henderson has the last word with the referee, perhaps seeking an assurance that he’s on a final warning. But Fabinho would have been off by now had he booked players for fouls like that.

31 min: City 1 Liverpool 1

Yellow card for Rodri for grabbing Diogo Jota around the waist after being rolled by the Portugal forward.

GOAL!

Man City 1 Liverpool 1 (Alvarez) Terrific team goal, sweeping up the right before Rodri and Mahrez combine to feed Gundogan 30 yards out. He swivels through 90 degrees to bend a left-foot pass out to Grealish who cuts in from the touchline to put it on a plate for Alvarez with a cute, crisp lay-off. Alvarez buries it from eight yards.

26 min City 0 Liverpool 1

Great recovery work from Grealish to race Salah back after a Stones error let Liverpool’s goalscorer hare through from his own half. Grealish got back to cut out the lay off to Diogo Jota which would have given him a tap-in.

24 min City 0 Liverpool 1

Liverpool have Henderson and Fabinho sitting deep and snapping tigerishly into tackles with Gakpo and Elliott split either side of them 10 yards ahead to deal with Rodri and Stones.

22 min City 0 Liverpool 1

Very good chance for City squandered by Mahrez’s swinger of a right foot after neat work from De Bruyne. He was slipped down the inside-right but sliced it, all high, wide and hideous.

20 min City 0 Liverpool 1

Having just celebrated his goal, belatedly, Salah is booked for going spare when a throw-in goes Ake’s way rather than his. He boots the ball into the hoardings while chewing the lino’s ear off. Crazy.

Chris Bascombe reports from the Etihad

Well… as I was saying.. 1-0 against the run of play. Brilliant Salah finish. Reckon Liverpool might need another three to make this safe.

The goal stands!

Man City 0-1 Liverpool (Salah) Diogo Jota was played onside by Akanji two yards inside the City half. He races through on to Alexander-Arnold’s chip into a huge gap and, with City scrambling back and expecting a flag, he turns to feed Salah who runs on to the short lay-off and bends an exquisite finish into the top left.

12:48 PM

GOAL!?

Man City 0-1 Liverpool (Salah) Var check …

16 min City 0 Liverpool 0

Mahrez takes after De Bruyne’s dummy and bends it round the wall but the ball just fades past the left post with Alisson well beaten.

Diogo Jota of Liverpool is challenged by John Stones and Manuel Akanji – Michael Regan/Getty Images

Chris Bascombe reports

Frightening gulf in class so far. Liverpool can’t keep the ball, reduced to hoping one of Alisson’s long kicks finds a target.

15 min City 0 Liverpool 0

Henderson has to stretch to gather Gakpo’s poor pass and can’t get there before De Bruyne. The Liverpool captain catches his ankle and concedes a free-kick 20 yards out to the right of the D.

13 min City 0 Liverpool 0

Rodri warms Alisson’s palms with a sweetly-struck right-foot riser from 18 yards having gobbled up Mahrez’s canny, cushioned knock-down. All City as an attacking force so far.

11 min City 0 Liverpool 0

From City’s free-kick 10 yards inside the Liverpool half on the left, they work it over to the right for De Bruyne who cuts back on to his left and arcs a cross beyond the far post, over Alexander-Arnold’s head, to Gundogan who tries to hook it back into the six-yard box but Alisson is alert enough to grab it.

9 min City 0 Liverpool 0

Another foul by Fabino, running across Grealish. City ask for a yellow card, given it’s his third deliberate, disruptive if tame foul. But the ref gives him a final warning instead.

7 min City 0 Liverpool 0

De Bruyne takes the free-kick short, receives it back and then chips deep from left to the right of the box. Gakpo misjudges the flight and lets the ball reach Mahrez but his cut-back is floated harmlessly down Alisson’s throat by Alvarez.

5 min City 0 Liverpool 0

Grealish cuts in from the left having been found by Rodri’s galloping run and pass. Fabinho lets him take it 10 yards infield then trips him.

4 min City 0 Liverpool 0

Gakpo is playing behind Salah so far, the Egyptian through the middle and Jota on the left. Very bitty start.

3 min City 0 Liverpool 0

Van Dijk races round on the cover to stop Grealish finding Alvarez. Crisp interception concedes a throw-in from which Gundogan hits the deck after Fabinho tickles his face with a very mild swipe. The referee tells him to get up. Fabinho laughs his head off at Gundogan’s reaction.

1 min City 0 Liverpool 0

Playing four centre-backs strung across your back four was a Pulis innovation, I think. Guardiola has had a penchant for it for the past 18 months.

City kick off, attacking from left to right and make a thrust up the left and then go back to Ederson. Stones is tucking into midfield.

The players are in the tunnel

Alisson’s beard is getting long. It’s at the Bluto stage now. Looks like a trawlerman.

City are in their home kit of sky blue-white-sky blue. Liverpool in red-red-red.

12:25 PM

Chris Bascombe reports from the Etihad

Currently watching two ‘Moonchester’ City mascots dancing manically to Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’. Can’t help but wonder if this was the dystopian nightmare Ian Curtis had in mind when penning the masterpiece.

Moonchester mascots – Alex Livesey/The FA via Getty Images

Nathan Ake on Julian Alvarez

The City defender was asked to rate his team-mate before Holland’s acrimonious quarter-final with Argentina at last year’s World Cup:

As a player he’s very technical, very difficult to mark even in training, very sharp, good finishing, so it will be tough. He’s a great player but also a great guy off the pitch. He’s a little bit quiet. He’s still learning English and he comes from a different environment so it’s all new for him but he’s fitted in really well.

The sprinklers are on at the Etihad

Given the relentless rain of the past five days and the location of City’s home, it seems a bit superfluous.

12:04 PM

Chris Bascombe reports from the Etihad

“Injuries happen. We could complain but we never do,” says Guardiola on Haaland’s absence. Whatever could he be referring to? In other news Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said ahead of the game that anyone ignoring the influence of injuries on his club’s poor season is ‘talking b—ocks’. No doubt Guardiola is talking generally and only the most mischievous minds trying to rev up tensions between both camps will identify a connection between the managers’ pre-match quotes… With regards to Klopp’s line-up, Darwin Nunez only returned to full training on Thursday, which is why he starts on the bench. It will be a surprise if he does not feature at some stage in the second half.

And now it’s Klopp’s turn

Here’s the full Guardiola interview

And now for those of you watching in black and white

Manchester City: Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Grealish, Alvarez.

Substitutes Ortega, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Bernardo, Gomez, Perrone, Palmer, Lewis.

Liverpool: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott, Henderson, Fabinho, Gakpo, Jota, Salah.

Substitutes Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Nunez, Arthur, Matip.

Referee Simon Hooper (Wiltshire).

Guardiola on his selection

We decide: no risk [with Erling Haaland]. Injuries happen. We could complain but we never do that. Bernardo has a stomach bug and only trained one day but he is not ready for 90 minutes.

Haaland out for City; Nunez on the bench for visitors

11:26 AM

Here’s Rodri, spammer of the Scots

Rodri shakes a fan’s hand – Lexy Ilsley/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

I wonder if he’ll get into Andy Robertson’s grill and reiterate his midweek comments about Scotland? Or maybe Robertson will have another way of expressing his contempt for such churlishness …

It’s the way they play, but for me it’s rubbish, always wasting time, provoking you, always they fall. For me, this is not football. The referee has to take on this, but he says nothing. We will learn for the next time. We want to go for duels, for battles – we always fight, but this is not about fighting. It’s about wasting time – four, five players on the floor, but this depends on the referee, not on us.

Man City can shorten Arsenal’s lead to five points

With victory today … at least until Arsenal play Leeds at 3pm when they can move eight points clear again, having played a game more than City. For Liverpool a win would put them within two points of Newcastle in fifth, and four of Spurs in fourth and five of Man Utd in third, having played a game more.

Preview: The Haaland gamble

By James Ducker

Pep Guardiola has admitted he may gamble on Erling Haaland’s fitness against Liverpool on Saturday lunchtime as Manchester City bid to close the gap on leaders Arsenal.

As Phil Foden was ruled out for up to three weeks following surgery to have his appendix removed, City are sweating on the fitness of Haaland ahead of the visit of Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland missed Norway’s European Championship qualifying match against Spain and Georgia after complaining of groin trouble in City’s final game before the international break, the 6-0 FA Cup win over Burnley when he scored a hat-trick.

Guardiola said he had been encouraged by a conversation with Haaland on Thursday when the Norway striker said he “feels good” and has not ruled out risking his 42-goal top scorer against Jurgen Klopp’s men. City will move to within five points of Arsenal with a victory.

Asked if he was prepared to risk Haaland, the City manager said on Friday: “The doctors and especially the player will decide, how does he feel … yesterday I spoke to him and he feels good. But we’ll see what happens, life is risks in these stages and you have to take it.

“He’s scored an incredible amount of goals but in the past we have always scored a lot of goals in the season.

“Erling is recovering. We’ll see this afternoon – last training is at 4pm and we will see how he feels.”

Having pipped Liverpool to the Premier League title for the second time in four seasons last May, Guardiola has seen Klopp’s team fall away this term. Liverpool currently trail City by 19 points but Guardiola says such setbacks can happen to any side, including his own.

“Always I think it can happen,” he said. “I never think or overestimate me so much or the team, that it’s not going to happen. This can happen. I’ve said many times that the team who wins the Premier League, the year after [can] not even qualify for the Europa League.

“What happened to Liverpool this season [can happen] or another case – Chelsea or another team in the top six. It can happen to us, absolutely.

“When it happens – try to find a solution as soon as possible and try to avoid it. If it happens, two or three weeks and the fourth week try to find a solution. When it happens, accept the storm and always tomorrow the sun rises.

“The only thing I believe is: don’t complain, find solutions and try to avoid it but knowing this can happen.”