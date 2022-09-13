Man charged in death of teen girl who fell out of golf cart

An alleged drunken golf cart driver was charged with manslaughter after an 18-year-old girl in the passenger seat fell out of the ride and died in North Carolina, police said.

19-year-old Derek Helms has been charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence. Gaston County Sheriff’s Office

Gaston County Police responded to a report of someone falling off of a golf cart last week near Mount Holly, a suburb of Charlotte, WBTV reported. Cops said several people were drinking and driving the cart at the time.

At the scene, responders found 18-year-old Gabby Carrigan unconscious and not breathing, police said. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead the next day.

Derek Helms, 19, was allegedly driving the cart at the time Carrigan fell, according to police. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday.

Helms is additionally charged with driving under the influence, felony serious injury by vehicle and reckless driving.

Cops said several people were drinking in the golf cart when Carrigan fell off. Woodlawn Funeral Home

Police found Carrigan unconscious and not breathing when they arrived at the scene. GoFundMe

He is being held at Gaston County Jail on a $300,000 bond, jail records show.