Man carries his own severed arm as city workers step in to help, Maine cops say

Two city workers in Maine sprang into action when they spotted a man “stumbling” toward them carrying his own severed arm on Friday, Jan. 21, officials said.

The workers, who had been sanding sidewalks in Lewiston, applied a tourniquet to reduce the man’s bleeding, Mary Ann Brenchick, director of Lewiston Public Works, told the Sun Journal. Police said the tourniquet “probably saved his life.”

“It had to be divine intervention,” Brenchick told the publication, noting both men are arborists trained to apply tourniquets. “It couldn’t have been better guys for this kind of situation.”

Medics took the man to a hospital following the 9:20 a.m. incident, Lewiston police said in a news release.

He may have been injured in a workplace accident at a nearby market, police reported.

Officers followed a trail of blood to the store, where witnesses reported the man lost his arm in a band saw mishap, the Sun Journal reported.

Police told WGME the man is expected to survive, but no information on his medical condition was available.

Several agencies, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are assisting in the investigation, the release said.

Police ask that anyone with information contact detective Charles Weaver at 513-3001 ext. 3321.

Teen at snow safety event suffers head injury in sledding accident, Utah officials say

Body found in river believed to be teen who went missing at Michigan State, police say

Toddler found in stock pond minutes after disappearing, Texas sheriff says. ‘Pray hard’